Twitter from its Community Notes Twitter handle, has announced that it is testing a new feature called Notes on Media to combat the spread of AI-generated images and manipulated videos. The announcement comes at the time when generative AI is rapidly expanding and there is fear that it could lead to spread of doctored media on web.

“From AI-generated images to manipulated videos, it’s common to come across misleading media. Today we’re piloting a feature that puts a superpower into contributors’ hands: Notes on Media Notes attached to an image will automatically appear on recent & future matching images,” company wrote in a tweet.

The feature is currently for tweets with single image but Twitter plans to expand it to videos and tweets with multiple images or videos. Twitter says that Community Notes can provide valuable context, not just for a single Tweet, but for any Tweet containing the same media. Just like how it works in tweets, notes in images will give an added context like if the image is misleading or AI generated.

The feature currently allows users with a Writing Impact score of 10 or above to provide independent notes about media found within tweets, rather than focusing solely on the tweets themselves. This feature is designed to give contributors the option to offer context and additional information that can be helpful on its own, regardless of the specific tweet the note is attached to.

“Tagging notes as “about the image” makes them visible on all Tweets that our system identifies as containing the same image. These notes, when deemed Helpful, accumulate view counts from all the Tweets they appear in, but only count as one Writing and Rating Impact for the author and raters. When someone rates a media note, the rating is associated with the Tweet on which the note appeared. This allows Community Notes to identify cases where a note may not apply to a specific Tweet,” says Twitter.