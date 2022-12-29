Twitter suffers global outage; Elon Musk says ‘works for me’

One of the biggest Twitter outages has been reported since Elon Musk took over the platform. Twitter users from all over the world have reported errors in terms of accessing the platform for several hours on Wednesday. As per a report by DownDetector a spike in Twitter issues rose around 7pm Eastern Time when users were not able to view their main feed, check notifications or use other features of the app like lists. One Twitter user wrote “Can anyone see this or is Twitter broken” to which Musk replied “Works for me.”

At 0400 GMT the outage touched its peak and more than 10,000 complaints were reported from the United States and the hashtag #Twitter down was trending as noticed by DownDetector. Reports from other countries ranged between some hundreds to thousands. NetBlocks, a web monitor, said that the outages were international and “not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.” 2,500 people from Japan and the UK also reported the same.

It was also noticed by DownDetector that the outage mainly affected users who were on Twitter via web and amongst these 10 percent of the complaints came in from mobile app users. The cause of the outage is still not clear. Twitter is one of the most used applications which is used by ordinary people to celebrities and companies. So the halt in the working of such sites caused concern among users.

Ever since Musk gained acquisition of the microblogging platform back in October with his $44 billion deal, a lot of what was unseen before has been on the platform. Firstly, mass layoffs were conducted and some employees quit on their own. Then a range of new updates and features were added to the platform.

And a lot of issues and critics have also followed since the CEO and owner of the platform changed. Recently, Musk ran a poll to let the audience decide if he should step down from the position of Twitter’s CEO to which most of the replies were yes. He then said he will leave the position as soon as a person is found to replace him. It will be interesting to see who takes over his position and what new they bring to the platform and how they tackle issues on the same.

