Twitter suffers from yet another bug as old, deleted user tweets start showing up mysteriously

A Twitter bug is making it elusive to erase unwanted memories. A strange glitch within the microblogging platform is allegedly causing the restoration of deleted tweets and retweets for numerous users. Reports by various media outlets have shed light on this issue, which is yet to be acknowledged by Twitter, leaving affected users confused and looking for answers.

ALSO READ l Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data, foreshadowing a possible fight over AI

According to accounts shared by users, it appears that tweets they had previously deleted have mysteriously reappeared on their profiles. The Verge has reported instances where people discovered a reappearance of old retweets despite them having consciously removed them from their accounts. Senior Verge reporter, James Vincent, shared his personal experience, mentioning that he had deleted nearly 5,000 tweets but to his shock, a handful of those are mysteriously back on his profile.

“This morning, though, I discovered that Twitter has restored a handful of my old re-tweets; interactions I know I scrubbed from my profile. Those re-tweets were gone. I remember surveying my bare timeline with satisfaction before thinking, “great, time to draw attention to myself.” But now they’re back. You can see them by scrolling down my timeline past May 8th, with even more appearing if you select “tweets with replies,” Vincent detailed his account.

“I’m not the only one to notice deleted tweets resurfacing recently. I only checked my timeline after seeing a post on Mastodon (via Ryan Broderick’s newsletter) in which a user complained on May 17th that 34,000 of his deleted tweets had been restored,” wrote another affected user, going by the name Anacardo, on Mastodon which is one of the rival companies of Twitter.

Richard Morrell, open-source developer and former CTO/Chairman of SmoothWall also posted a similar experience on Mastodon. “Last November, I deleted all my Tweets. Every single one. I then ran Redact and deleted all my likes, my media, and retweets. 38k tweets gone. Woke up today to find 34k of them restored by Twitter, who presumably brought a server farm back up,” he wrote.

Twitter is yet to respond to these claims.