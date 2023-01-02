Twitter sued by landlord for not paying office rent on time

The troubles for Twitter don’t seem to be ending anytime soon. The company recently saw a massive drop in revenues and is looking at a mountain of debts. Adding to these woes is now a new legal trouble for the company. It has been sued for failing to pay a rent amount of $136,250 for its San Francisco office.

According to Columbia Reit- the developer and owner of Twitter’s San Francisco office space, it had notified Twitter on December 16, 2022 that it would go into default on its lease for the Hartford Building’s 30th floor in five days if the rent was not paid on time. The occupant failed to pay the rent on said date.

It seems that this isn’t the only rent that Twitter has failed to pay. Reportedly, the social media company has not been paying rent for its headquarters or any of its offices globally in weeks. Twitter has also been sued by the company for not paying for two charter flights.

A New York Times report dated December 13, 2022 said that Twitter had not paid rent for any of its offices to cut down on costs. The company also refused to pay a bill of $197,725 for private charter flights.

Musk who’s been taking extreme steps since acquiring Twitter like laying off almost half of its workforce, shaking up its legal department and setting up new working hours and rules, is now desperately finding ways to cut down on costs. According to the same NYT report, Musk has revamped its legal department and fired one of the closest advisers in the team. Musk has also asked employees to not pay to any vendors. The company has also not paid the severance pay to employees who left the company in exchange of severance pay following Musk’s ultimatum.

