Twitter said to be restricting direct messages to nudge users into paying for Blue service: Details

In another attempt to limit the features available to a Twitter user without a subscription, the micro-blogging site is all set to limit the number of DMs (direct messages) one can send per day without a subscription. It has been observed that the social networking site is restricting access to the features that are currently available for free to Twitter users.

#Twitter is working to limit the number of DMs you can send per day before having to sign up for @TwitterBlue 👀 pic.twitter.com/R9UDmd4OAo — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 12, 2023

Twitter is introducing a ceiling to the number of DMs one can send unless the user is a premium subscriber to Twitter Blue. As per the reports, the company is all set to restrict the number of DMs per day to 30, which is currently set at 500 for free users. This update may entice users to become paid subscribers of the company. Twitter Blue is a premium subscription service that is offered by the company, which provides the users with more features that they can utilise while on the micro-blogging site.

Notably, some features that are available to Twitter premium users include writing longer tweets, undoing tweets, pinning tweets to the top, accessing some of the exclusive content, and much more. In February, Twitter announced that paid users will be able to write tweets up to 4000 characters, while free users will have the ability to continue writing up to 280 characters. This limit is applicable for quoting tweets and replies. Twitter also asserted that paid subscribers will not only have access to longer tweets but will also be able to attach media like photos and videos along with their tweet.

These features are only available to Twitter Blue subscribers. While paid users will be able to post longer tweets, all users will be able to view them. However, free users will only be able to see the first 280 characters of the tweet. To read more than 280 characters, users will be prompted to check out Twitter Blue. With this update, things can get a little chaotic as the paid users will be tempted to post longer tweets while the free users will continue to use the thread format. This can create confusion on the microblogging site.

In addition to this, the Blue Support page previously confirmed that Twitter will reduce the ads by half for paid users. Earlier, Elon Musk was seen talking about a more expensive ad-free subscription plan.

Apart from providing additional features to Twitter Blue users, the platform has decided to remove the DM character limit. From July, the character limit of 140 will not be applicable to the DMs. This update will make sense to the users since keeping short text on the public platform is a step towards brevity in the face of a larger audience. But keeping short messages or breaking up long private messages into smaller parts may be annoying to the users.

The feature of restricting DMs has not been rolled out officially, but as per reports, it is under testing. There is a possibility that the feature may be rolled out in the coming few days. What’s more, Elon Musk recently confirmed that another restriction will be imposed on the users that will restrict them from sending DMs to only those that they follow. Only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to send DMs to those they don’t follow.