Twitter roasts Elon Musk with memes as billionaire kills beloved ‘blue bird’ in logo overhaul

Twitter Changes Logo to ‘X’: In a new move, Twitter recently underwent a logo redesign, bidding farewell to its iconic blue bird. This significant change sparked a wave of reactions from Twitter users and the broader internet community. The blue bird had served as Twitter’s visual identity since its inception, but the change of logo sparked a row of reactions from the netizens.

Elon Musk’s announcement

The iconic blue bird was sent off in style as the platform was flooded with memes and mockery. Elon Musk had announced on Sunday that he planned to change the logo to “X” after he had bought the platform for $44 billion last year. The logo was changed on Monday early morning.

Musk and obsession with letter X

Musk has a long time obsession with the letter X. The rocket company that he owns is known as SpaceX. He had founded a startup in 1999 called X.com which later on became PayPal. He also created a row of comments after he named his child X Æ A-12.

Musk unveiled the logo “X” with one stroke thicker than the other and shared a photo of the same being projected on the company headquarters.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

“GoodbyeTwitter”, “TwitterX” and several other tags have been trending on the platform to bid adieu to the blue bird and to welcome the new logo. The internet’s reactions to the new logo were mixed and they offered a very definitive Twitter-style commentary on the change:

What Twitter CEO said

The former NBC Universal executive that Musk had appointed as Twitter CEO in May, Linda Yaccarino praised the move and wrote on the platform that Twitter left a lasting influence and altered how we communicate. The “global town square” is going to evolve as a result of X, she continued.