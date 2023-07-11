Twitter rival Instagram Threads beats ChatGPT to cross “this” major milestone first

The Twitter clone, Threads, that is powered by Instagram and is a part of that platform has crossed the 100 million signup mark in just 5 days, according to a tracker, Quiver Quantitative. This text-based app was launched on June 6.

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, confirmed the achievement via a post on Threads. He said, “100 million people signed up for Threads in five days. I’m not sure I can wrap my mind around that fact. It’s insane; I can’t make sense of it.”

On the first day, Mark Zuckerberg posted that within two hours, the app was able to garner over 2 million signups. As per a report by Tech Crunch, within four hours, the number went up to 5 million and 10 million in seven hours. On the following day, the CEO of Meta asserted that more than 30 million people had signed up for the new app.

Notably, the growth is enormous since the app is yet to be launched in the European Union (EU). It is being delayed in EU over privacy concerns.

Till now, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has held on to the title of being the fastest growing app by achieving 10 million daily users over 40 days. It was able to garner 100 million monthly users in two months. Meanwhile, Threads has managed to cross 100 million monthly users within a week. The real challenge the new app stands to face is retaining users on the platform.

The new text-focused social platform from Meta is being utilised by many people, although the app is still lacking some features. Notably, ActivityPub, the protocol used for posts on decentralised networks, is not supported by the app. Although Meta claimed to be working on it, the app won’t truly be a part of the Fediverse until the integration launches.

Further, another problem that the app faces is in regards to one of its policies. While users navigate through the app, they soon realised that once they signed up for the app, they could not leave it. If someone wishes to delete their account, their linked Instagram account will also get deleted. However, they can choose to deactivate their Threads account any time they feel like it. What’s more, the users can schedule a reminder for a break whenever they spend the specified amount of time on the app.

The new text-based App is like a union of Twitter and Instagram. It is still too early to say if it would replace Twitter, but it does have a similar interface while maintaining the attributes of Instagram.

