Twitter reactivates official grey checkmark for some accounts hours after Elon Musk said he had killed it

Things are going haywire at Twitter. Mass layoffs happened and then some fired employees were called back. Senior executives of the company announced their resignation. The company announced it was changing its verification system and amidst all this came the gray check that has had its own rocky journey.

Twitter on Wednesday rolled out gray check marks for official accounts stating that it will help distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official. The check mark even started showing up for some accounts but then sudden change of plans happened and Twitter decided to kill it. As an explanation, it said it wasn’t putting any official label to accounts but was” aggressively going after impersonation and deception” giving an impression to many that may be this is where it all stops. But proving these people wrong, Twitter today reactivated the gray check marks.

Brands such as Coca-Cola, Twitter, Amazon India, Flipkart, and Netflix have the new gray check mark. However, Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk’s own Twitter account doesn’t show one.

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures,” Esther Crawford, Twitter’s current VP and head of the Blue subscription project wrote in a tweet.

“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official” label to select accounts when we launch,” read her another tweet.