Twitter Rate Limits imposed to remove “spam and bots,” affected only a “small percentage” of people

Twitter stated on Tuesday that recent usage restrictions were put in place to “detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors,” though the firm stressed that just a “small percentage” of users are now affected.

Twitter updated the users via a blog post wherein it stated, “To ensure the authenticity of our user base, we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform.” It further added, “Any advance notice of these actions would have allowed bad actors to alter their behaviour to evade detection.”

Twitter claims that it is working towards preventing the accounts from scraping the public data of Twitter, which the latter is (supposedly) using to build AI models. Further, the microblogging site is working towards preventing the manipulation of people and conversations on its platform in various ways.

Twitter has stated, “Currently, the restrictions affect a small percentage of people using the platform, and we will provide an update when the work is complete. As it relates to our customers, effects on advertising have been minimal.”

Twitter has reiterated that while the work is never done, it continues to work to make the platform a better place for its users. It has expressed that for a moment, users must slow down in order to speed up in the future.

In recent turns of events, Twitter first blocked unregistered users from accessing any post without logging in or signing up. Then, it imposed rate limits, whereby verified accounts can read up to 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts can read up to 600 posts per day, and new unverified accounts can read up to 300 posts per day. Though it has been iterated by Musk that these measures are temporary, as of now, the users are facing a lot of issues with the interface.

Further, Twitter launched its new TweetDeck hurriedly, and now everyone must switch to the new Deck. People from the media, especially, use the Deck extensively, and the new interface comes with its own set of issues, though it was introduced to tackle the issues of the previous TweetDeck. Users have reported facing issues with the columns. As teams functionality is currently unavailable on the Deck, the new TweetDeck stands to become a verified-only feature in the next 30 days, which means users have to take up a subscription to access the new Deck.

What’s more, all of these changes are coming at a time when Meta is all set to roll out Instagram’s Twitter rival, Threads, on July 6. It is reported that the interface is like a culmination between Instagram and Twitter. Users will be able to add those accounts to Threads that they engage with on Instagram.

