Twitter puts Substack embeds on hold, here’s one possible reason why

The users of Substack- an email newsletter platform- are unable to embed tweets in their stories. Users when trying to paste the embed link of a tweet in their Substack story are seeing a message reading: “Twitter has unexpectedly restricted access to embedding tweets in Substack posts.”

The company is working on a fix. It announced on Twitter that it is investigating reports that Twitter embeds and authentication no longer work on Substack. “We are actively trying to resolve this and will share updates as additional information becomes available.”

The error reports come after Substack recently launched a new Twitter-like feature called Notes. The feature lets users publish small posts. It could be posts, quotes, comments, images, and links.

While the reason behind this latest Twitter embed restriction is unknown, one possible reason could be company’s decision to put its API behind paywall. Twitter in February announced that it would no longer support free access to its API. Twitter API is used by developers to create third-party tools on the platform. If this is the reason why it twitter embeds are not showing up on Substack then it makes it the first and only platform so far to be affected by the move.

We're investigating reports that Twitter embeds and authentication no longer work on Substack. We are actively trying to resolve this and will share updates as additional information becomes available. — Substack (@SubstackInc) April 6, 2023

Twitter embeds in any story or content have several benefits like it enhances the engagement and visual appeal along with also adding credibility to the content. Tweet embeds are very important for Substack users considering it helps enhance the quality and reach of their newsletters and to establish themselves as trusted sources of information.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently also announced that Twitter bots will be free to access for bots with good content. The billionaire in a tweet said that Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free.