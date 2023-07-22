Twitter puts fresh limit on direct messages for unverified users to combat spam, nudge users to Blue subscription

Ever since Meta has launched its new text-based app, Threads, Twitter has been in a state of complete frenzy. In yet another turn of announcements, Twitter revealed that it is planning to implement changes in order to reduce spam in the Direct message (DM). Further, it announced that the platform will have a daily limit on the number of DMs the unverified accounts can send. All these measures come as part of Twitters’ efforts to crackdown on spam.
In another tweet by the Twitter Support handle, it was noted that in the previous week the users were given an option to limit their DM inbox to only those who they follow and verified accounts. Because of this measure, the platform saw a 70% reduction in spam in DM, as asserted by Twitter. The platform noted that this is an ongoing task and twitter will continue to work in their efforts to reduce spam and for making the platform better for its users.
Previously, the platform’s support account tweeted, “With the new setting enabled, messages from users who you follow will arrive in your primary inbox, and messages from verified users who you don’t follow will be sent to your message request inbox.” Since July 14, the updated settings have been available.
According to the tweet, users whose permissions were set to accept message requests from anyone will be switched to the new setting, which they can change back to at any time. In other words, the user will see messages in their DMs from people they follow or have already messaged.
Receiving message requests from users who are not followers is a function that is similar to Instagram’s DMs. If you don’t follow someone on Instagram, the message is sent to the message request area on Meta’s account as well. Only when you approve it will the sender of the message be able to see that you saw their message.
