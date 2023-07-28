Twitter now X will have only dark mode, it’s better in every way: Elon Musk

Twitter is no more Twitter. The company has not just changed its logo but has also changed intrinsically in many ways since Musk took its ownership in his hands. The microblogging website, now if you open, welcomes you with X icon instead of the old chirpy little blue birdie. While the interface still remains the same, chances are that this would also change very soon.

Musk, in one of his replies to a tweet, has indicated that Twitter will have only dark mode as it is better in every way. ““This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way,” read his tweet indicating that Twitter soon could have just the dark mode with no option to go back to the light mode. At present Twitter allows you to view the platform in two modes- dark and light mode. There are also two themes- Dim and Lights out. Dim mode is a darker shade of blue meant to put less strain on eyes when using app in complete darkness.

There are no words on when exactly will the dark mode go live but Musk’s tweet sure means that he is mulling over the idea and may soon bring it to the platform.

Twitter users were left puzzled on Thursday when company suddenly rebranded itself to “X”. The company has also changed its official handle to @x as part of the rebranding. The original “@Twitter” is no longer active and its bio informs, ““This account is no longer active. Follow @x for updates.” The Blue subscription’s handle has also been rebranded to @XBlue on the site. The other official handles of the company have also either been dropped or renamed to X.

