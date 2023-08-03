Twitter, now X to let users “hide” their blue tick from others but there’s a catch

Twitter has undergone a massive rebranding, because of which the blue bird Twitter is now known as “X.” The platform has a subscription plan, which is now known as X Blue. As suggested, it stands to improve the conversations on the platform. This subscription plan now has a new capability. The social media company has affirmed that Blue subscribers will now be allowed to hide their verification checkmarks.

When one goes on to check the X Blue help centre page, they will come across details about the premium plan. Under the section, it is mentioned that even if a user hides their checkmark, it may still appear at some places, and certain features might still convey that the user has an active subscription. It further notes that if one chooses to hide their checkmark, some of the features may not be available to them. No further details were mentioned, but the platform ended on an affirmative note, stating that they will continue to work to make this feature better for them.

The page reads, “As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places, and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you.”

The page also contains a list of other features that are offered by the platform. There is a feature that is mentioned as one of the most highly requested features. With “Edit Post,” subscribers get a one-hour window to make changes to their published posts. Another feature that is termed “Half Ads” allows the users to see 50% fewer ads in the “For You” and “Following” sections.

What’s more, the subscribers get to enjoy the liberty to write longer posts that can go up to 25,000 characters, along with text formatting abilities like bolding or italicising the text.

