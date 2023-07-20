Twitter Notes is back with a new name, allows user to write long-form “articles” with mixed media

According to a statement from Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, on Tuesday, Twitter Notes, the feature that would let users write long-form content on the platform, appears to be back on track. In response to a user’s tweet claiming that the Twitter Notes project had recently been rebranded as “Articles,” the owner of Twitter acknowledged the company’s ambitions.

Prior to Musk’s purchase of Twitter, the firm first introduced Twitter Notes in June 2022 as an experiment with a select number of writers in the United States, Canada, Ghana, and the United Kingdom. The new “Write” tab on Twitter gave the writers access to write and access all of their Notes. Additionally, they would have a Notes page on their Twitter profiles where their followers and other Twitter users could access all of their long-form work.

The platform stated at the time that Twitter Notes allowed rich formatting and uploaded media, including the capability to incorporate pictures, videos, GIFs, and even tweets. After they were finished, authors could tweet out their Notes to their followers, who could then like, bookmark, retweet, or share them in DMs, just like they could with regular tweets.

However, the Twitter Notes project seemed to have been shelved since Musk took over the platform in a $44 billion deal. Notes had been placed on an indefinite “pause,” according to Platformer’s report from November 2022. Additionally, Musk has abandoned additional reading and writing-related Twitter projects, such as its newsletter platform Revue in December and ad-free articles for subscribers in November 2022.

It now seems like Notes will come back. Twitter user @FaustoChou stated on Tuesday that Notes have changed to Articles, possibly indicating Twitter’s redoubled development efforts. His screenshot included additional unreleased features, such as Twitter Coins, as well as the Notes interface, which looked quite similar to how it did before. Musk then responded to the tweet and reiterated Twitter’s intentions. Musk expressed that users will be able to upload extremely long, intricate articles with mixed media. If you wanted, you could publish a book.

This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2023

Elon Musk withheld all further information regarding the company’s plans for Notes, or Articles as it may now be termed, including when users would have access to the feature or when it would be live to the public. The timing of the announcement coincides with the company’s efforts to retain creators in the face of heightened competition from Instagram Threads and other platforms. These efforts even included providing creators with a percentage of ad revenue, which resulted in payouts of up to four or five figures for some producers.

