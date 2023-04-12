Twitter not found: Elon Musk tells court company no longer exists, this is the reason why

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has seemingly taken yet another step towards his big plans for social media giant Twitter. Reportedly, Musk’s X Corp has merged Twitter into itself, making it the latest addition to the list of companies like The Boring Company, Tesla and SpaceX Neuralink. This acquisition could be seen as Musk’s first major initiative to transform Twitter into an “everything app” – something that he has mentioned in his past tweets.

While it wasn’t explicitly spoken out by the company, the information of Twitter being swallowed by X Corp was spotted in the lawsuit filed by conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer against Twitter. In a court filing on April 4, it was seen that Twitter, had been merged into X Corp. and was no longer an independent entity. Loomer broke the news of this development on her Twitter account on Monday.

“Pursuant to Rule 7.1 (a)(1) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the undersigned counsel for Defendant X Corp., as successor in interest to named Defendant Twitter, Inc., hereby states that Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists,” the legal filing stated.

BREAKING: According to a recent court filing, Twitter is now “X”.



"Twitter, Inc has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists." — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 11, 2023

The news was sort of confirmed by Musk in his tweet on Monday wherein he simply stated: X.

X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023

The X Corp is a company owned by Elon Musk focussed on making everything app. While there is no official information available on what this everything app would entail, it is believed that Musk’s vision for the app is to make it a super app that bring different services and functions into one platform. In one his last year’s tweets, Musk had said that Twitter was an “accelerant” for the creation of the everything app, suggesting that the acquisition of Twitter by his company X Corp is a step towards this goal. However, as of now, it remains unclear what the everything app will ultimately look like and what specific features it will offer.