Twitter may soon let users hide blue tick they paid money for

Twitter has been implementing numerous changes lately, which may seem confusing to some users. These changes include a significant cut down in its workforce, changes to the verification process, and the introduction of various verifications badges with unique meanings. In addition to these changes, Twitter is reportedly considering a new feature that would allow its paid subscribers to hide their blue checkmark, the one they paid for and it signifies their account is verified.

According to a screen grab shared by AI researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Twitter is working on a new verification setting for Blue subscribers that will let subscribers hide their blue checkmark on their profile.

Twitter Blue is the paid subscription the replaces company’s old verification system which Elon Musk feels is “deeply corrupted.” Twitter blue is a paid opt-in subscription that brings several privileges to those who pay. These benefits include early access of features, ability to post longer tweets, edit tweets, and more. It also adds a blue check of verification which is assigned by company once it is done with its verification.

In the latest development to Twitter Blue, the company has announced its availability in India starting Rs 900 a month for both Android and iOS users. On the web, it will only cost Rs 650 a month or Rs 566.7 a month if you go for an annual plan.

Twitter recently also announced that it will begin phasing out the legacy blue badges from the accounts that have it for free. In simple words Twitter will remove all the blue verification badges that were obtained for free before Musk’s rule. For those who wish to retain their badges, Twitter suggest them to subscribe Twitter Blue. The verification badges from April 1 will be available only for the Blue subscribers.

Twitter Blue has had a rough start. The service was first launched last year in select countries only to be withdrawn in days after users were found abusing it. It was later relaunched with updated terms and conditions and is currently available globally.