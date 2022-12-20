Twitter majority votes for Musk to step down as CEO but here’s what Chief Twit would do instead

Elon Musk finally broke his silence after 57.5 per cent users voted him out as Twitter CEO. Musk on Sunday tweeted a poll asking users if he should step down as Twitter CEO. When the poll closed on Monday, a majority of users replied in favour of him stepping down as CEO.

Musk, responding to one of the tweets from users that suggested only paid Blue subscribers should be allowed to vote in policy related polls, called it an “interesting” suggestion adding that “Twitter will make the change.” Twitter Blue is a paid verification subscription that allows anyone to buy a blue tick verification badge for their account.

Musk’s tenure so far as Twitter CEO has been under fire due to the controversial decisions taken by him since his first day at the company. The billionaire after firing more than half a workforce of the country, dropped an ultimatum to his employees asking them to leave with a severance pay if they cannot commit to the “extremely hardcore” work culture at Twitter 2.0. This ultimatum was followed by mass resignations when many key members of Twitter also dropped in their papers.

Musk in November said that he is committed to free speech which also extends to not banning the account that tracked his plane, a few days back, banned ElonJet and its creator Jack Sweeney from Twitter. ElonJet tracked Musk’s flight using the publicly available data and was created by a 20-year-old student Jack Sweeney. This was followed by the mass suspension of journalists who reported on the ban. Musk later also banned its rival company Mastodon that posted a link to Sweeney’s account on its platform.

Musk, since acquiring Twitter, has been making changes to its work culture and existing policies at a jet speed. The billionaire has dropped the company’s existing forever work from policy and also made changes to its policies like the private information policy which now prevents anyone from tracking the live location of a person.

