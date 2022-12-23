Twitter like YouTube now shows view count on your tweets alongside likes, retweets

Twitter has come up with yet another feature which seems to be very similar to a YouTube feature. It basically counts the views on tweets by using tweet analytics. A few users shared screenshots that showed four instead of three options on the screens. Alongside the Quote Tweets, Like and Retweeets the view count option is visible.

The new view count feature shows views and detailed analytics as well on tweets. Upon tapping the tweet a little graph is visible on the screen that says “View Tweet activity”. Number of people who viewed the tweet, number of profile visits, engagement duration, number of clicks on the tweet, new followers gained after the tweet was viewed and number of times the tweet was seen are the details visible to users.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk made an announcement regarding this feature a while ago and said that it will soon be available. He wrote, “Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.” He added, “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”

He also pointed towards a feature specifically for traders, investors, organizations and financial experts. It will help users to view graphs and charts of ETD, cryptocurrencies, major stocks all within one tweet. Prior to this $Cashtags was added to Twitter. When the symbol of a major stock, crypto currency or ETF with a $ in front of it is used, a clickable link will redirect to search results. It will show the pricing graphs.

But it is not clear yet which platform has received the view count feature. As of now it is only available to Android and iOS users and it is yet to get in the web version. Also it seems that not every user has received it.

