Twitter lifts its login restriction to view tweets as Meta’s Threads comes to town

In recent days, Twitter went into a state of complete frenzy. However, earlier today, Twitter quietly lifted these limitations. It comes days after Twitter restricted unregistered users from viewing the tweets unless they signed up or logged in to the platform. Therefore, now you don’t need a Twitter account to view Twitter links in a browser.

In a report, TechCrunch observed the unfolding of tweet previews in Slack and WhatsApp. Reportedly, Twitter previews were also viewable on iMessage, according to Engadget staff.

When Twitter started implementing various restrictions, they were all enforced in the name of “temporary measures.” These measures, as the platform asserted, came in the face of a data scraping problem. Elon Musk, the head of Twitter, tweeted that they were rolling out these temporary emergency measures as the data scraping was impacting the user experience on the platform.

Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

This removal of restrictions was reported by TechCrunch, and the company itself has not yet made any official announcement. Twitter has yet to announce that it is allowing users to view tweets via links without logging in or what measures it took to stop such a scraping of data.

Twitter’s decision to lift the restriction comes as Meta has rolled out Instagram’s Twitter rival, Threads, which is now available for downloading via the App Store and Google Play Store. Interestingly, Tech Crunch reported that while Threads was all set to roll out on July 6, Meta made the platform go live on the web before pulling it off. The users were able to read posts by existing users without logging in, something that was not possible on Twitter prior to today.

This instance does hint at the possibility that users might be able to read posts on Threads without logging in.

Twitter had previously imposed rate limits in order to strengthen its crackdown on web scrappers. Therein, verified accounts can read up to 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts can read up to 600 posts per day, and new unverified accounts can read up to 300 posts per day. Though, in its blog post, it claimed that only a “small percentage of people” were affected by the platform’s decisions.

Meanwhile, Twitter also hurriedly launched its new TweetDeck. Users, especially from the media industry, reported that they were facing a lot of issues with the new interface. The TweetDeck stands to become a verified-only service soon, which means you’ll have to get a subscription to access it.

