Twitter layoffs LIVE updates: Musk reportedly fires over 4,000 more employees without prior notice

The mayhem at Twitter under the rule of new boss Elon Musk continues. After recently firing nearly half of its workforce, the microblogging platform has now reportedly laid off another major chunk of its contractual employees. According to the information acquired by Platformer’s Casey Newton, Twitter on Saturday dismissed 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees without any prior warning.

“Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have a significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. People inside are stunned,” Newton wrote in his tweet.

One of the affected workers, while commenting on Newton’s tweet said that the information was correct and that he learnt about his job loss only when he tried accessing his work systems realising it was gone.

Corroborating this information is a separate CNBC report that states the affected workers weren’t given any advanced notice of the dismissal. The employees discovered after they were suddenly unable to access slack and their official email. Some of these workers were based in India as well. It further reports that Twitter has also removed its internal communication team.

A Business Insider report states that the layoff happened across various departments including content moderation, real estate and marketing. Reportedly, Twitter calls the recent job cuts part of a “reprioritization and savings exercise.”

Things are going haywire at Twitter ever since Musk took over the company in a deal worth $44 billion. The company recently laid off nearly 3,700 employees via email an efforts to cut down on costs. The company, however, later called back some of its employees with sources revealing that some of the workers were laid off by mistake.

