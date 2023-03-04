Twitter layoff, iPhone 15 Ultra design leak, Xiaomi 13 Pro India price reveal, Vivo V27 series launch and more | FE Tech Bytes top news headlines of the week

A lot happened this week. Twitter saw another round of layoffs affecting nearly 50 employees including Esther Crawford, who oversaw the Twitter Blue verification subscription and was one Musk’s loyalists. New CAD renders revealed full design of iPhone 15 leaving nothing for the imagination.

The 13 Pro which is Xiaomi’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra saw its India price reveal, few days after the phone was unveiled at MWC 2023. Xiaomi 13 Pro 12GB/256GB price in India is set at Rs 79,999. Vivo launched new V27 series with curved display and a premium look.

In the laptop space, an affordable laptop under Rs 16000 was announced. The device is funded by SharkTank season 2.

Twitter lays off Elon Musk loyalist and product manager Esther Crawford

Nearly 50 employees, including senior executive Esther Crawford, have been affected by a new round of layoffs at Twitter. Crawford oversaw the Twitter Blue verification subscription, and the cuts also impacted Martijn de Kuijper, the founder of Revue, a newsletter platform acquired by Twitter last year. Twitter reportedly let go of most of the remaining product team, including Crawford, over the weekend, according to reports from Zoë Schiffer at Platformer and Alex Heath at The Verge.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra big design leak

Ice Universe, a popular leaker, has shared CAD renders suggesting that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be thicker than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with a depth of 8.25mm. However, when including the camera bump, the phone will actually be thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, measuring 11.84mm. The display size of the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to remain the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, at 6.7 inches.

Xiaomi 13 Pro India price revealed

Following the unveiling of the Xiaomi 13 Pro at MWC 2023, the phone’s price in India has now been disclosed. In India, the phone will only be available in a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 79,999.

Vivo V27, V27 Pro launched in India

Vivo has recently unveiled its latest smartphone series, the V27, in India. The series includes two phones – the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro, which were announced during an online launch event. Both models feature a curved AMOLED display and are equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity processor.

SharkTank funded 4G laptop to sell under Rs 16,000

Primebook is an affordable laptop designed specifically for students and was funded by SharkTank Season 2. The laptop aims to address the issues of affordability and compatibility of Android apps on the Windows platform.