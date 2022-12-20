Twitter launches Blue for Business subscription service to help companies verify and distinguish themselves

Twitter has announced Blue for Business- a paid subscription program to help businesses verify and distinguish themselves on Twitter. The new service will essentially help companies link their official account with those of their employees to let others know that that person is working for them.

“By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it. Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business,” Twitter writes in its blog post announcing the service. The company will inform any new criteria, pricing or process as it updates them.

The Twitter accounts subscribing to this service will receive a square company badge next to their display names. Twitter is initially testing Blue for Business with a select group of businesses with plans to roll it out to more businesses that subscribe next year.

Evan Jones, a Twitter employee, has a small square badge next to his blue verified check mark indicating that he works for Twitter. Similarly, Esther Crawford, the director of product management at Twitter, also has a square badge next to her verified blue badge.

Twitter has not announced the pricing or process for this verification program yet but the company has said that this verification process will involve a list provided by the parent business.

Twitter earlier this month announced the grey badge to distinguish government and multilateral accounts. The company’s CEO Elon Mush has said that there will be three check marks on Twitter- Blue, Grey and Gold ticks to distinguish the accounts.

Contrary to how blue ticks were earlier restricted to only known personalities, it is now available for all those who pay for it. The gold check mark is for the companies while the grey checkmark indicates it is a government or multilateral account.

Twitter boss Elon Musk, after a few days of joining the company, said that without subscription revenue, Twitter may not survive the upcoming economic slowdown in the US.

ALSO READ | Twitter 2.0: Musk says all legacy blue checks will be removed soon because they were given out in corrupt way

ALSO READ | Twitter Blue relaunch today: Price, features, verification eligibility, availability and everything else to know