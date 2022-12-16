Twitter just banned Mastodon; here’s why

The account suspensions continue to happen at Twitter. A day after banning the accounts of ElonJet and its creator Jack Sweeney, the microblogging platform has now shut the official Twitter account of Mastodon- an increasingly popular alternative to Twitter amongst users. The access to the Mastodon’s profile on Twitter now informs that the account has been suspended along with a message reading “Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”

Not just the official account, but Twitter has also disabled all the links to Mastodon available on its platform. While the reason for the Mastodon account ban is still unknown, it is possible that Twitter suspended the account for promoting ElonJet on its platform.

The archives show that prior to the suspension that happened sometime on Thursday, Mastodon had tweeted link to ElonJet’s account on its platform.

Twitter on Wednesday suspended the account of ElonJet and its creator. The company also brought in place a new private information policy against sharing the live location of people.

Twitter boss Elon Musk in a tweet clarified that any account which is found to be doxing real-time information of any individual will be suspended from the platform. He called it a threat to physical safety.

He later tweeted that his car with one of his children inside was followed by a “crazy stalker” on Tuesday night in LA thinking that he was inside the car. The stalker blocked the car and jumped on its hood.

@ElonJet that had more than half a million followers at the time of suspension tracked Musk’s flights. The account was owned by 20-year-old student Jack Sweeney.

Sweeney, after being banned from Twitter, headed to Mastodon to inform his fans about the suspension. He said that he wasn’t given any prior notice before the ban and that he was informed that his account was suspended for violating Twitter’s rules against “platform manipulation and spam.”

