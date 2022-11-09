Twitter is prepping a ‘grey’ tick for official accounts: Here’s who will get it

Popular microblogging website, Twitter, has become the talk of the town ever since Elon Musk took over the charge. The company started its revamp journey by announcing that it will charge $8 for Blue Tick from its users. Even after facing much criticism the company and most importantly its new owner remains firm with its decision.

However, the company has now reportedly delayed the blue check until the US midterm elections. The blue check is priced at $8 a month. It stopped amid concerns over the spread of false information as per a media report.

Now, a screenshot has been posted by Esther Crawford, a director of product management at the company. The screenshot shows Twitter’s official account having the grey check mark and labelled as ‘official’ mentioned beneath the account handle. Besides that, the page also has its regular blue checkmark.

A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official" label to select accounts when we launch. pic.twitter.com/0p2Ae5nWpO — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

Upon checking if this feature had been implemented, the grey check mark was not available on the official Twitter page.

Crawford in a trailing tweet mentioned that the ‘Official’ label will not be available for all previously verified accounts. Also, the grey checkmark will not be available for purchase. She further added accounts that will receive the grey checkmark include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.

Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures. — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

She also added the upcoming Twitter Blue checkmark will not include ID verification. The feature is an opt-in paid subscription which will offer blue checkmarks and some premium features.

Speaking of accounts, Elon Musk recently announced that all accounts found engaging in unrevealed impersonation would be permanently banned with a warning. This announcement came after several celebrities were found using their verified accounts to mock Musk’s new verification plan.

