Twitter is now “X” on Apple’s App Store, tagline reads “Blaze Your Glory”

Twitter’s blue bird, and in fact the app itself as we knew it, has become a thing of the past. All we have now is “X.” The platform has rebranded itself, and though the bird flew away, perhaps the spirit of microblogging continues to stay. Now, when we visit the Google Play Store and search for Twitter, we can see an “X” logo app with X as its name, which is owned by X Corp.

Amidst all of these changes, it looks like Apple has also given the green light for Twitter to change its name to X. Apple does not usually allow single-letter app names. Now, when we visit the App Store, we will be able to see the “X” app.

The bird logo and screenshots on the App Store were replaced by the new “X” logo as Twitter rebranded its iOS and Android apps. The platform, however, was unable to alter the actual listed name that was posted on the App Store. Developers have noted that this is the case since using a single character in the app name causes an issue to appear on the App Store Connect, the gateway used by developers to administer their apps.

Despite this, it appears that Apple has now allowed Twitter’s official owner, Elon Musk’s X Corp., to have a single-letter app name.

The tagline for X’s App Store has also been altered from “Let’s talk.” to “Blaze Your Glory!!” What that entails is unclear. This slogan was used in a tweet by Musk that lacked any explanation.

Blaze Your Glory!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

Another app called X that was using the letter X and another common but invisible character in its name to circumvent Apple’s character restrictions was renamed over the weekend. Currently, it says in the app description, “[We are not affiliated with Twitter/X and will soon give our app a new name].”

The app that was named “X” because of Unicode characters recently has been rebranded to “Note” an hour ago.



Curious if the app title update resulted from litigation by Twitter, or if it was a simpler decision to avoid going viral on social media as "X."



Musk lacks absolute IP… https://t.co/HUvOCGTN14 pic.twitter.com/ikcklnIz7x — Nick (@nickjsheriff) July 29, 2023

