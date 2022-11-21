Twitter is in a tough spot today, says former India CEO

The turmoil at Twitter is expected to continue for a long time as Elon Musk is trying to change the model on which the microblogging site functions on the user side as well as business — and that’s not going to be easy — Manish Maheshwari, former CEO, Twitter India, told FE.

Maheshwari, who was transferred from India to the US in August 2021 and quit Twitter in December that year, said Musk may eventually succeed in the changes he is trying to bring in, but would have spent a great deal of time, money and energy by then.

“Twitter is in a tough spot today. On the user side, Musk wants to have only human, verified subscribers, and no bots, which is a complete change. On the business side, he wants to make the platform subscription oriented, which again is a big change as currently 90% of the revenues are advertising oriented. He also wants to focus on content creation, which is not going to be easy,” Maheshwari said.

According to him, the business model can successfully transition from advertising to subscription-based only if at least 10% of the total users opt for it. “If only 1% of users opt for subscriptions then it’s going to be tough,” he said.

Musk has already spoken about charging $8 for the blue tick label which verifies Twitter handles of individuals as well as organisations. What do users get after paying, apart from the blue tick? Maheshwari said Musk wants to offer users premium content, for which he would have to tie up with major newspapers and other content-generating channels which provide such content on a paid basis to users. Further, such users may also get to post longer videos, he said.

On layoffs, Maheshwari said they are expected to continue as Musk has centralised engineering operations at the headquarters in the US, so everyone working in engineering-related departments will have to move there and come to office regularly. He said the company’s tech centre in India, at Bengaluru, is unlikely to hire any more engineers. Earlier this month, Twitter sacked bulk of its Indian employees (180 out of 230) and most were from the engineering-related departments.

Speaking generally on layoffs by big tech firms — Meta and Amazon have also started sacking people — Maheshwari said these firms had hired extensively during the pandemic; in some cases staff strength had gone up by even 100%. Giving the example of Twitter India, he said in 2019 there were only a handful of people here, which went up to 230 by 2022. “Covid benefited these firms immensely as consumer engagement increased manifold. What they would have achieved in five to 10 years, they achieved in five to 10 weeks. With the end of Covid-19 and people returning to offices, the party is ending and it’s the beginning of a tech winter,” he said.

Talking about Meta, which sacked 11,000 employees, Maheshwari said it too is undergoing a change in business model. “Facebook is dying and I won’t be surprised if at some stage it’s even closed down. Instagram with its reels and videos is growing, and the company is focused on this product currently. WhatsApp has users, but the company needs to think how to monetise it. Metaverse is the future and is evolving, with its realty labs etc. So, Meta doesn’t need a large number of employees, and rightsizing was imminent at some point,” he said. “Tech winter has set in and all digital platforms will face a downturn.”