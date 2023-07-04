Twitter is falling apart as Tweets are not showing up in Google

As Twitter continues to wrestle with the new rules and restrictions, another problem seems to have surfaced. Google is not able to display tweets and pages from Twitter’s platform in search results. Before the changes that took place on the platform, the results used to be displayed more effectively. In a statement given to the Verge, Lara Levin, spokesperson at Google, said, “We’re aware that our ability to crawl Twitter.com has been limited, affecting our ability to display tweets and pages from the site in search results. Websites have control over whether crawlers can access their content.”

Twitter is making circles with its recently introduced changes. First, it restricted the unregistered users access to the tweets. Then it introduced restrictions on how many tweets a user can view in a day. However, as Musk has claimed, these are “temporary measures” introduced to combat the issue of scraping data from its platform.

Through the statement given by Levin, it can be made out that Twitter’s decisions did have some repercussions.

The number of search results that feature a carousel of tweets concerning a particular search has decreased significantly, according to The Verge’s findings. When Search Engine Land analysed the number of Twitter URLs that Google had indexed between Friday and Monday, the statistics clearly indicated that something was amiss. As per the Verge’s report on Friday, Google had indexed 471 million results for “site:twitter.com,” but by Monday, that number had dropped to just 180 million.

Given that Twitter’s rate limits on tweets are only intended to be temporary, it’s possible that once they are lifted, the normal number of tweets will once again appear in Google search results.

Not only have Twitter’s recent modifications drastically altered Google search results, but TweetDeck was unusable for many users because it eliminated legacy APIs. As a response, the business hurriedly released the “new” TweetDeck and intends to transition everyone over. Many Twitter users adore the app, which will also soon only be accessible as a Twitter Blue feature.

Previously, Twitter introduced some restrictions that blocked unregistered users from accessing tweets. To further strengthen the crackdown on “scraping off data from the platform,” a limit has been imposed on the number of tweets a user can view in a day. Verified users will have access to 6,000 posts per day, while unverified users will only be able to view 600 posts per day, and new unverified users will only be able to view 300 posts per day. As a result, users claim to be getting “Rate Limit Exceeded” warnings.