Twitter introduces new feature to reduce spam messages, looks similar to how Instagram’s DMs work

Twitter seems to be in a constant state of fear ever since Meta’s new text-based app, Threads, made its appearance. In yet another announcement, the microblogging platform introduced some new features that will deal with spam messages and messages from unknown people.

The Twitter support handle on the platform announced, “With the new setting enabled, messages from users who you follow will arrive in your primary inbox, and messages from verified users who you don’t follow will be sent to your message request inbox.”

The new settings have already been rolled out since July 14, and this feature stands to reduce the number of spam messages one receives in their direct messages (DMs).

Starting as soon as July 14th, we’re adding a new messages setting that should help reduce the number of spam messages in DMs. With the new setting enabled, messages from users who you follow will arrive in your primary inbox, and messages from verified users who you don’t follow… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 13, 2023

Users who had their permissions set to accept message requests from anyone will be transferred to the new setting, which they can change back to at any moment, according to the tweet. In other words, messages from people that the user follows or who they have already messaged will appear in their DMs.

This feature of receiving a message request from people the user does not follow is similar to how DMs work on Instagram. On Meta’s Instagram as well, if you do not follow someone, the message goes into the message request section, and only if you approve it will the person who sent the message be able to see that you read their message.

Previously, Twitter also announced that it would pay verified creators on its platform. The microblogging platform now compensates content creators with a share of the advertising revenue from the ads that appear in the comments made to their posts. Users who are Twitter Blue users and have received more than 5 million tweet impressions per month over the past three months are eligible to sign up. As per Elon Musk, the head of Twitter, these payments will be worth a total of $5 million and will be aggregated from the month of February onward. These payouts will be accessible via Stripe.

According to what several well-known creators are tweeting, these payouts are considerable. A report by Tech Crunch claims that Twitter paid writer Brian Krassenstein, who has about 750,000 followers, $24,305. Another creator by the name of SK has about 230,000 followers. According to the creator, they made $2,236. Benny Johnson, a political commentator with a following of over 1.7 million, has stated that he will be paid $9,546, in the meantime.

Ever since Threads rolled out, Twitter has been in a state of frenzy, given how their temporary restrictions did not please the users. The platform seemed to have taken a hit as the new app crossed 100 million users. According to Similarweb, a company that specialises in web analytics, Twitter traffic dropped by 5% in the first two days following the introduction of Threads, according to a report by CNBC. The firm has also noted that traffic has decreased by 11% when compared to the same days last year, according to the figures.

