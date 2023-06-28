Twitter increases tweet character limit to 25,000 for “these” users: Details

Twitter is ensuring that its paid users have plenty of room to express themselves. The microblogging platform, once known for being a medium of concise messaging, has undergone massive changes under the leadership of Elon Musk. In its latest move, the company has announced a major expansion to the tweet character limit for its Blue subscribers.

These paid subscribers can now compose tweets with 25,000 character limit. This increase follows an earlier expansion to 4,000 characters for paid users earlier this year, which was later adjusted to 10,000 characters. This marks the third time this year that Twitter has expanded character limits for Blue subscribers. The news was shared by Twitter engineer Prachi Poddar in a tweet.

By reserving this feature for paid subscribers, Twitter aims to provide an added benefit for users to upgrade their accounts and gain access to exclusive features.

In 2017, Twitter increased the character limit from the original 140 to 280 characters, which garnered mixed reactions. While some users praised the expansion for allowing them to convey their thoughts more comprehensively, many argued that the platform’s conciseness was its defining characteristic that should not be compromised. It will be interesting to see how Twitter’s latest decision to introduce a significantly higher limit of 25,000 characters will be received by its users.

Twitter has recently faced criticism for the changes it has made to the platform. In addition to the character expansion, the microblogging site has allowed Blue subscribers to post longer videos, previously limited to 60 minutes in 1080p quality. Last month, this limit was increased to two-hour videos, which unfortunately provided an opportunity for some users to leak newly released full-length movies. Recently, the movie “The Flash” was leaked on the platform. According to reports, someone uploaded the entire film on Twitter, and it remained accessible for almost 8 hours before being taken down.

