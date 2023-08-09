Twitter income: Why are people getting paid to post on Elon Musk’s X?

Twitter now X is giving out money to premium subscribers. CEO Elon Musk has paid out millions of dollars to premium subscribers of X as part of the new ad revenue-sharing program that he announced in February.

To be eligible for the payout, creators must have at least 500 followers and 15 million organic impressions on their cumulative posts in the last three months. They must also be X Premium subscribers. The minimum payout is $50.

The payouts have been huge, with some creators reporting receiving thousands of dollars. The highest payout so far is over $100,000.

X (formerly known as Twitter) paid me $1,253 for July.



31.3M impressions

~$0.04 CPM



I wonder how long it will take for avg X cpms to reach $1? Would be life changing for so many people if it ever does. pic.twitter.com/mFtOYwqNHN — Nick St. Pierre (@nickfloats) August 8, 2023

According to one of the Twitter users, the company is giving payouts in batches. So, creators will receive first half and then the second half 1-2 days later.

Popular Indian accounts on Twitter have also confirmed receiving the update. Popular influencer who goes by the handle name @GabbbarSingh shared a screenshot of the SMS revealing that an amount of Rs 209,282.27 from Twitter was on its way to him.

Blue tick ke paise vasool pic.twitter.com/pVrX5hTYWo — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 8, 2023

Another Twitter influencer @Being_Humor has also confirmed receiving Rs 3,51,000 deposited in his bank account.

Twitter currently offers two creator monetisation programs to users. There’s an Ad revenue share that pays out a portion of ad revenue from ads shown in the replies to users’ tweets. The second one is creator subscriptions that allows users to post subscriber-only tweets that can only be seen by people paying a subscription fee to that account.

Eligible users need to set their payout account from Twitter Settings and confirm their payment method. Stripe is the only payment method Twitter offers at the moment.