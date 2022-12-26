Twitter in 2022: From paid blue tick to community notes & live tweeting, top features that made headlines | Tech Bytes year-ender

This year Twitter went through a lot of changes and revamps. From Elon Musk taking over the company to laying off thousands of employees. The company has come a far way.

On November 27, Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk shared a few snippets from his meeting as well as his plan for the new Twitter. He revealed some of his future goals for the future of Twitter. He mentioned Advertising as entertainment, video, long-form tweets, encrypted DMs and Twitter Blue relaunch (which has finally been relaunched).

Apart from all this, the company introduced its users to several new features :

Twitter Blue Tick



Twitter finally launched the Twitter Blue subscription which will provide users with additional features such as edit tweets, 1080p video uploads, reader mode etc. The user will also get a blue checkmark and verification once the account gets reviewed by the company.

Previously, the Twitter Blue tick was for those people who were noted celebrities, journalists, politicians etc. Now with the new system, anyone can get this feature if they are willing to pay for it.

The Blue subscription costs $8 for the web platform and $11 for the iOS smartphones.

This time the only additional feature the company has added is that users will now be asked to enter their phone numbers for verification purposes.

This doesn’t end here. Adding onto the blue badge, Twitter also launched the Twitter Gold badge and Twitter automated account labels.

$Cashtags



Twitter launched recently this new feature on December 22, this feature is based on the financial side of the social media platform. This feature has been introduced for all the stock and crypto lovers out there.

The company announced this feature via its Twitter Business handle. Looking at the feature, it can be stated that this feature will provide users with important data related to crypto and stocks.

As for how this feature work, well, when the user will tweet or even search the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency with a $ symbol in front of it, for example, $BTC, then Twitter will automatically embed a link where upon clicking on it will take them to results.

This is how this feature will work:

Other than this, the search results will also show pricing graphs for major symbols.

Live Tweeting



Earlier this month, Twitter added a new feature called ‘Live Tweeting’ to Twitter 2.0. With the help of this feature, users will be able to send a series of tweets during any particular event that they are hosting or are a part of it.

This feature was first tested by Author Matt Taibbi who the out a cryptic tweet saying, “Thread: THE TWITTER FILES”

1. Thread: THE TWITTER FILES — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

View Count feature



Twitter released the ‘View Count’ feature which is quite similar to how one of the youtube features works. As the name suggests, this feature will count the number of views on tweets with the help of tweet analytics.

Upon the launch of this feature, several users shared screenshots about the same. Alongside the Quote tweets, Like and Retweets the view count option can be seen.

This feature will show detailed analytics about a tweet such as who viewed the tweet, number of profile visits, engagement duration, number of clicks on the tweet, followers who followed and much more.

Community Notes



The last feature which has been launched by the company is called ‘Community Notes’ as part of Elon Musk’s 2.0. Although this feature has been opened for everyone to view but only users from the US will have access to create notes.

It is expected that this feature will soon expand to other users around the world.

Reports mention that this will be the second time this feature has been launched. Previously, this feature was launched as ‘Birdwatch’ in January 2021 under the rule of former CEO Jack Dorsey.

This feature has been re-introduced to deal with misinformation on Twitter.

