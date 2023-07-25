Twitter headquarter logo change was underway when Police arrived  

Twitter has shaken the world by rebranding itself as “X.” The iconic blue bird has flown away, thanks to Musk’s decision to give the platform a second chance to make a “big impression.” Continuing this, the Twitter headquarters at 1355 Market Street was seen removing the Twitter sign. However, before the work was done, reportedly the police showed up.

An observer, Wayne Sutton, claimed via their tweet that Elon Musk did not get the permit to use the equipment on the street so the San Francisco’s Police Department (SFPD) shut the work off.

Welp, @twitter name so coming off the building right now but @elonmusk didn’t get permit for the equipment on the street so @SFPD is shutting it down. pic.twitter.com/CFpggWwhhf — Wayne Sutton (@waynesutton) July 24, 2023

As per a report by The San Francisco Standard, at around 12:45 p.m. on July 24, the company was seen removing several of the sign’s letters. As workmen disassembled the metal signage, an aerial work platform truck, also known as a cherry picker, was seen nearby. Around 12:50 pm, San Francisco police officers were spotted conversing with employees. It appeared like the work had been suspended.

Only the letters “er” of the word “Twitter” remained on the 10th Street side of the sign as of 1:30 p.m., and the bird emblem was still present. Work had been suspended at the location. The sign’s Market Street side was still intact. When police arrived on the scene, they learned that someone from Twitter had a work order to take down the sign but had not informed security or the building’s owner. The confusion led to the calling of the police.

A police spokesperson expressed, “Officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of 10th and Market streets regarding a report of a possible unpermitted street closure. Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that no crime was committed and this incident was not a police matter.”

As Twitter is transitioning to its new “X” form, long-time users of the messaging service aren’t very excited by the change, despite the fact that some Musk supporters embrace the change or whatever the guy does. Marques Brownlee, who joined the platform back in 2009, claims he’ll continue to refer to it as Twitter, to which Musk retorted, “Not for long.”

I'm still gonna call it Twitter — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 23, 2023

In the same line of tweets, Brownlee asked if we are still going to call them tweets or not. To this, Musk responded that he is going to call them “eX.”

