Twitter expands recommendations to all, here’s what will change now

In yet another major change to the existing Twitter app, the company has now announced to expand its Recommendation feature for all. The company says that it wants all users to see “the best content on the platform” hence, the expansion. This means that Recommendations which was previously seen by only select users will now be seen by everyone, “including those who may not have seen them in the past.”

What is Twitter Recommendations? Twitter defines Recommendations as one of the ways to help users discover more on the platform. Much like Facebook’s “People you may know”, Recommendations basically are Twitter’s personalised suggestions based on your activity on the platform.

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we’re expanding recommendations to all users, including those who may not have seen them in the past,” Twitter said in a tweet.

The content that Twitter recommends is curated basis the actions you take on Twitter. The company refers to these actions as ‘Signals.’

“Signals can include things like interests you’ve told us about, Topics you follow, Tweets you engage with, and even Tweets people in your network like. Based on these signals and more, we’ll show you content we think you’ll be interested in,” says Twitter in a blog post.

Recommendations can appear in your Home timeline, certain places within the Explore tab, and elsewhere on Twitter. Twitter says that recommendations make it easier and faster for you to find content and accounts that are relevant to your interests.

What it means for a common user? Recommendations for all means that you will now see more suggestions on your home page, Notifications, Topic Landing Pages, Explore tab and in other spaces of Twitter. These will be suggestions like which accounts should you follow, Topics you should follow, and so on. Chances are that you may also see the accounts that you’ve been avoided all the time showing up as recommendation.

