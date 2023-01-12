Twitter employees forced out of office by landlords over non-payment of rent: Report

Twitter is no more the same since Elon Musk took over. In less than six months, the microblogging company saw mass resignations, ruthless layoffs, protests, and more. Musk’s plans to help Twitter stay afloat during the upcoming leaner times has not gone down well with its employees who are forced to use unhygienic washrooms or bring their own tissues to office in the name of cost cutting. Musk’s latest move to keep the looming bankruptcy of Twitter at bay has been the non-payment of rents of company’s global offices and that has allegedly led to waling out of Twitter employees from offices in Singapore.

Casey Newton from Platformer News reports that Twitter employees were walked out of their Singapore office by landlords after Musk failed to pay the rent of the office space.

“I’m told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building,” Newton tweeted.

While Twitter is yet to confirm this news, there was a report by New York Times in December that said Twitter did not pay rent of any of its offices to cut down on expenses. Reportedly, the company also did not pay the bill of $197,725 for private charter flights.

Columbia Reit which is the owner and developer of Twitter’s San Francisco office space says that it had warned the company on December 16, 2022 that it would go into default on its lease for the Hartford Building’s 30th floor in five days if the rent was not paid on time. The developer claims that Musk failed to pay the rent on time.

Musk is aggressively cutting down on company’s expenses and in this process has made it lose several things like a data center, espresso machines, and employees from janitorial and security services. Musk calls Twitter a “plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work.” He says that the company was heading to a “negative cash flow situation” of about $3 billion in 2023 which is why he’s “spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy.”