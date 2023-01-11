Twitter defaults to TikTok-style AI-driven ‘For you’ user feed

Twitter is changing the way you swipe between your AI-driven For You feed and the feeds from accounts you follow. The microblogging platform, in a recent update to iOS users, has removed the star icon that appeared at the top right corner of the app and was used to switch between two feeds. Replacing the icon are two tabs- ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ with the AI-driven For you tab appearing first when you open the app.

The For you feed, just like TikTok’s AI-driven feed, shows you tweets from the people you follow along with tweets it thinks you may like. This is basically the rebranded version of Latest Tweets but with one big change. If you set your app to show you the “Latest Tweets,” that would remain so until you make changes again. With For you tab, things are different now. The app shows you For you feed by default when you close and reopen the app.

The Following tab replaces the Home and shows feeds from accounts you follow.

“See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended “For you” or Tweets from the accounts you’re “Following””, said the company.

It further adds that “the “For you” and “Following” tabs replace “Home” and “Latest” and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the icon.

The older version of Twitter is still available on Web and Android. To see the updated version of your Twitter app on your iPhone, go to App Store and update Twitter app.

Twitter’s latest change comes days after Elon Musk tweeted that company is planning to have a sideways swap between feeds. “Couldn’t agree more! We’re making this change soon. Main timeline should allow for an easy sideways swipe between top, latest, trending and topics that you follow. Twitter search nav already sorta does this after you search,” he had tweeted.