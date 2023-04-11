Twitter Circle private posts are leaking to public for some reason: All you need to know

Twitter users are reporting a bug that is causing their “Twitter Circle” posts to be made public exposing their private chat and conversations. Twitter Circle, which is meant for sharing posts with a select group of individuals, is seeing posts exposed to millions of strangers on the microblogging platform.

A Twitter user going by the name @IanColdwater while sharing his episode said that he had created a Twitter Circle with just one member in it and he posted a Science-related post in it. He discovered that his tweet was liked by two unknown Twitter users. One of the Twitter users doesn’t even follow him.

“I made a Twitter Circle with one person in it and posted this tweet for science. This was the result. Two people I don’t follow saw the tweet & liked it. One of those people doesn’t follow me either. Twitter Circles aren’t private. Don’t post anything you want private in them,” he wrote in his tweet.

Twitter announced its Circle feature last year in May. However, the feature was available to users by August. Twitter Circle works on the idea that some tweets are to be shared with like minded or people with shared interests. For effective communication, Twitter circle could prove to be a useful tool.

Twitter describes Twitter circle as “a way to send Tweets to select people, and share your thoughts with a smaller crowd.” Explaining the feature, Twitter adds that “you choose who’s in your Twitter Circle, and only the individuals you’ve added can reply to and interact with the Tweets you share in the Circle.”

A communication tool meant for small and focussed groups, Twitter circle loses its meaning with this new Twitter bug. However, while these posts can be liked and viewed by anyone, it still can’t be retweeted or replied to by any random person from outside the circle.