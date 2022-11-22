Twitter Blue verification relaunch put on hold because Musk doesn’t have enough confidence in $8 service yet

Elon Musk has postponed the relaunch of Twitter’s revamped $8-a-month Blue verification. The service was previously scheduled to launch on November 29. Twitter’s new owner confirmed the same on the microblogging platform.



He took to the platform and announced, “Holding off the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is a high confidence of stopping impersonation.”

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022



This development comes after the subscription plan was rolled out but had to be taken back as several impersonators had taken over and started trolling on the platform.



Now, going by Musk’s tweet, it can be made out that he wants to make sure that not even a single impersonator or bot is left on the platform.

For all those who don’t know, a Twitter Blue subscription will give people access to special features and a blue tick to anyone willing to give $8 per month for the same. The service is yet to launch in India.

Users should keep in mind that if they change their username, they will too lose their blue checkmark and will have to once again opt for it. The user will then have to once again go through the terms and conditions of the company to get the Blue check mark.



Other than this, Elon Musk has also introduced a grey ‘Official’ checkmark which is already available to companies. This check mark will differentiate official companies from other impersonators.

ALSO READ | Musk mulls more layoffs at Twitter, sales and partnership teams under scanner this time