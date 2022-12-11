Twitter Blue verification relaunch on December 12; Elon Musk to charge Apple users more money for service: Details

Twitter Blue relaunch is finally happening on December 12, and as widely reported, the microblogging platform under Elon Musk will charge more money from Apple users for subscriptions made through the App Store. Twitter Blue will be available for $8 a month for sign-ups made through the web and other channels while Apple users will have to pay $11 for the same deal.

The microblogging platform Twitter is revamping its subscription-based services. Editing tweets, uploading 1080p videos, fewer ads and adding blue checkmark post account verification come under the cluster of the revamped services.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October and became the new owner and CEO of Twitter. Ever since that he has been making a lot of changes to the platform regarding which he communicates through his own Twitter account.

Be it bringing back suspended accounts, firing multiple employees, adding new features like live tweeting and making changes in the app design or look, he is working on all under Twitter 2.0 simultaneously. There have been tussles amongst Apple and Twitter recently, but in a meeting between the CEOs of both these companies, the misunderstandings have reportedly been resolved.

The charges have been increased for the verification tick and it is the highest for Apple users. It is $8 for other users and $11 for Apple users per month. All of this was announced by the company in a tweet on Saturday. Although no explanation was given behind the reason for higher payment for Apple users, it is being speculated that the extra charge is due to the 30 percent cut by Apple App Store for payments made through it.

Previously the blue tick was supposed to be offered from November 29, but it was later rescheduled to add more developments to the same. Earlier the blue tick mark was exclusively offered to companies, government, journalists, celebrities and so on. But now colours will be assigned to the ticks. Blue tick for the individuals who buy it. Separate colours like gray and black will be assigned to groups, organisations and institutes.

Now the verification services will be live from Monday onwards. The other services are speculated to follow gradually after this launch.

