Twitter Blue users face “phishing email” problem as X replaces Blue Bird

It looks like Twitter has more than a few things to worry about at the moment. Recently, the microblogging platform changed its logo. Now one won’t be able to see the good old beloved “Larry the bird.” As X has taken over the platform, which was first spotted on their website and now even the app, Twitter is undergoing major changes, which according to the people at the top spot is a “second chance at creating a big impression.”

This transition has left numerous people perplexed, and it has been reported that fraudsters are profiting from this mayhem. Reportedly, hackers are sending phishing emails that appear to be from X. A user who goes by the name of “Fluffypony” on Twitter recently spotted and reported on such an email. The emails carry the subject line “Preserve your status. Transition smoothly.” Apparently, the emails ask Twitter Blue subscribers to switch from their existing Blue membership to an X one. These emails are directed at Twitter Blue users and make the false claim that they are from X.com.

PSA: very clever Twitter Blue phishing campaign is happening – it nearly caught me out!



How does it work?



An email appears to come from https://t.co/po79MxkbPr. It passes SPF checks, but it is ACTUALLY sent from @brevo_official, which is a CRM / mailing list platform. This… pic.twitter.com/AGwgdPvWAt — Ric “el pony esponjoso” (@fluffypony) July 27, 2023

To identify such emails, look through the sender’s ID. When people look closely, they may observe that the false email in this instance looks to be sent from sale@x.com but actually comes from “via sendinblue.com.” According to the report, hackers made use of a well-known CRM and mailing list software that has an integrated feature. Cybercriminals can use this feature to bold the firm name and add “via sendinblue.com.” Hackers attempt to lure targets who will only read the bold text and neglect the rest.

The link, when clicked, takes the user to a URL that is hosted on a website that doesn’t seem to be related to Twitter or X. Following this, the URLs take users to a (valid) API authorization screen that requests their permission to use a programme that impersonates an official Twitter app.

Users who use the “Authorise app” option give hackers practically complete control of their Twitter accounts. Hackers will have access to tweets, user profile updates, account settings, and more. Additionally, hackers have the ability to delete the accounts of paid customers in order to sell them to another party.

