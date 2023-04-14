Twitter Blue users can now post 10,000 character tweets, everything to know

Twitter, in a major change to how we tweet, has announced that it now supports tweets up to 10,000 characters in length. In addition to this, the microblogging platform has also introduced new formatting options, allowing users to use bold and italic text in their tweets. However, alike many other features that are exclusive for Twitter Blue subscribers, these features are also only available to users who have signed up for Twitter Blue subscription service.

“We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting. Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter. Tap on “Monetization” in settings to apply today” read a tweet from Twitter Write, a Twitter affiliated account.

This isn’t the first that Twitter has changed its character limit. The company in 2017 expanded its character limit from 140 to 280. The then CEO Jack Dorsey called it a “small change, but a big move” for the company then.

“Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up,” the company had tweeted then.

This is a significant increase from the previous limit of 280 characters. The announcement comes a month after Elon Musk announced that he was “extending long-form tweets to 10k soon”. However, the CEO did not give any timeline for the change.