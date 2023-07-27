Twitter Blue users can now download videos from X only if they meet this criteria

Twitter has been in a topsy-turvy state ever since the blue bird got replaced by “X.” According to an announcement, starting July 25, Twitter Blue subscribers can download certain videos on the platform.

As per an update that is titled “How to share and watch videos on Twitter” on the X Help Centre, this capability is rolling out for iOS users first. Unless the poster specifically opts out, all new videos will be available for download, according to the update. Additionally, there is an age restriction; if your “account is under the age of 18,” downloads will not be enabled. Presumably, this refers to anyone whose account indicates they are under the age of 18.

Additionally, if your Twitter Blue-subscribing account is set to private, only the subscribers you’ve given permission to follow can view and download the video. You can choose not to allow downloads of your videos on a per-tweet basis; a persistent setting is not mentioned on the page.

There are no restrictions on video downloads outside of such circumstances. It appears that X is setting itself up for legal trouble unless it can get its moderation capability spun up to properly handle copyrighted materials. X now permits up to two-hour-long videos to be uploaded by Twitter Blue subscribers, which has already been a problem for the company as users were able to watch the entirety of this year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The microblogging platform’s certain developments may be helping its users a bit too much. Elon Musk was previously observed letting go of a large number of members of Twitter’s trust, safety, and compliance departments. The platform continued to extend the maximum duration of videos users could submit. Because of this, users were able to view The Super Mario Bros. A copy of the film reportedly received 9.3 million views on the platform. Avatar: The Way of Water was also accessible on the platform. The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, was also made available because of this.

The platform has been used to leak newly released films ever since it started allowing users to upload 2-hour-long movies. Films like Shrek and Evil Dead were also available on Twitter. The fourth chapter of John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, was later added to this list. Many Twitter users were also able to watch the much-awaited film “The Flash” from the comfort of their homes as it premiered in theatres.

Musk has been attempting to integrate more modifications, like ad revenue sharing, to make his platform more appealing to producers. By allowing users to save videos, TikTok and Instagram, two other short-form social networks, for example, would be more comparable to X.

