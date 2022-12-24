Twitter Blue subscribers will now get priority rankings in conversations

With the launch of Twitter Blue, subscribers can avail a list of features unique to them. From payment of $8 to get the blue tick verification, which is $11 for iOS users to the ability to upload 60 minute long videos that was recently added. Now prioritized rankings in conversations are also being offered to the users. Subscribers with Blue but less followers are also visible in the top replies, TechCrunch noticed.

Back in November Musk said, “Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam,” and the microblogging platform also mentioned that “soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots.”

Although there is no word from the company with regards to the working of this function and how it exactly happens, the only thing from their side is that “This feature prioritizes your replies on Tweets that you interact with.” I might mean that while ordering replies Twitter will check whether the user pays for Blue along other factors such as time of posting and engagement. The Twitter support said that this feature is aimed towards lowering visibility of bots, spam and scams.

Before this, the feature offered to the Blue subscribers was the ability to upload 60 minute long videos with 2GB size and 1080p resolution. But this feature is only available to users with the web version as of now. Previously it was 10 minutes and the file size was 512 MB. But this also poses a challenge as users might post movies and soap operas and it will be necessary to keep a check on the content being uploaded.

Other features offered to Blue subscribers involve the ability to undo certain tweets, reader interface for long threads and bookmark folders. All of these features combine to Twitter Blue and are available only to subscribers.

