Twitter Blue subscribers can now edit tweet for up to one hour, company says

Twitter has announced a significant update to its Edit tweet feature, allowing Twitter Blue subscribers to edit their tweets for up to one hour after publishing. The announcement was made through an official statement from the Twitter Blue account confirming the new time extension.

Originally introduced in October of last year, the Edit tweet feature allows users to make changes to their tweets within a specific time frame from the moment of publication. Initially, this window was set at 30 minutes, but with the recent announcement, it has been extended to a longer one-hour timeframe.

The Edit tweet feature is part of Twitter’s Blue- a paid subscription service that offers exclusive benefits to subscribers. The service costs Rs 900 in India on both Android and iOS. It offers enhanced features and benefits to its users for a monthly or annual fee. Among these additional perks is the ability to edit tweets, providing more flexibility in correcting errors or making improvements to posts.

The decision to make this feature exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers may be seen as a strategy to drive more users to opt for the premium service. The other benefits include seeing nearly 50 % less ads in feeds, prioritised ranking in search and conversations, ability to post longer tweets, longer video upload, undo tweets and more.

Twitter’s move to extend time limit for edit tweet comes after company recently announced Linda Yaccarino as its new CEO. Yaccarino has served as the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. Musk announced the news stating that Yaccarino will focus primarily on business operations while he will oversee product design and new technology. He also revealed that he will take on the role of executive chairman and CTO at Twitter, where he will oversee product, software, and system operations.