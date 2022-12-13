Twitter Blue rollout: How to get verified and get blue tick on Elon Musk’s Twitter 2.0

Twitter has finally announced the relaunch of the Twitter Blue subscription along with several updated terms and conditions. One of them is, users will now be asked to put in their phone number in order to complete the verification process while purchasing the subscription.



The company in its FAQ page has confirmed that this step is compulsory for all users at the time of purchasing the Twitter Blue plan.



Additionally, Twitter has also mentioned that all those users who have changed their username (handle), display name or profile picture within the period of the last seven days will be prevented from purchasing the Twitter Blue subscription.



The company states that all those accounts which have not been active for the last 30 days or have made any changes to their profile in the last seven days might also face difficulty signing up.

In terms of the Blue check mark, if the user passes the above-mentioned grounds, they will not be able to see the Blue checkmark immediately as Twitter will still go through the account to check that it doesn’t violate its verification requirements.

One should make sure that their account doesn’t contain any misleading, deceptive, spam or manipulative information or else the platform will not accept the application for a Twitter Blue subscription.



Other than the blue checkmark, all other Twitter Blue features will immediately be available to the users, as stated by Twitter on its FAQ page for Twitter Blue.



All these steps are being taken into consideration to prevent impersonation and spam on the platform, which was Elon Musk’s primary goal while overtaking the company.



If anyone isn’t aware, Twitter Blue is an optional subscription plan where a blue checkmark will be added to users’ accounts and will come with premium or early access to features, one of them being, the Edit Tweet button. Other features which will come with this service will include Bookmark folders, Custom app icons, themes, Custom Navigation, Top Articles, Reader and Undo Tweets.

