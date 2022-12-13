Twitter Blue relaunched: Price, features, waiting period and more

Twitter Blue has finally been relaunched after a brief pause following the fake account problem. The paid subscription is officially available starting today and the company is this time asking for a verified phone number to sign up for it.

Twitter Blue subscription, as stated by Twitter in a series of tweets, will cost $11 per month for those who sign up on iOS and grant access to features like Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, and reader mode. The subscriber will also receive a blue checkmark of verification once the account has been reviewed by Twitter. The company further informs that subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in searches, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots in the near future.

Those subscribing on the web will need to pay $8 a month and can avail of the benefit on Android too. The company is still working on adding a purchase option on the Android version.

Twitter Blue will give access to a range of features to subscribers like Theme, Custom navigation, Undo tweets, Top articles, Bookmark folders and more. However, not all features will be available on all platforms.

Twitter in its previous tweets has said those who’ve paid for the old Blue package will need to subscribe again to continue its benefits. Apple users who’ve signed up for Blue at the old pricing of $7.99 per month will be automatically renewed at $11 per month unless they cancel the subscription.

Alongside Twitter Blue, the company has also begun replacing the “official” label with a gold checkmark for some businesses with plans to roll out a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts in the coming weeks.

New subscriptions to Twitter Blue are currently available on the web in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, with plans to expand.

To subscribe to Twitter Blue, the account should be at least 90 days old and have a confirmed phone number.

