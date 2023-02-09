Twitter Blue launched in India for Rs 900: How to subscribe, benefits, and other details

Twitter Blue has officially been launched in India. The service will cost Rs 900 a month on both Android and iOS, though Twitter is calling it a limited time offer so there could be a price revision at some point in time. On the web, it will only cost Rs 650 a month (566.7 a month if you opt for annual plan). As expected, subscribers will get a blue tick mark on their profile (after a review from the company) plus a few more perks including priority in search and ability to post longer videos but they are not available at launch.

Twitter’s Blue subscription service has had a tumultuous start. The service was initially launched in select markets including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK in November last year, only to be retracted after a string of dubious accounts got verified in exchange for money. Elon Musk, who now owns the micro-blogging website, had said at that time that the service would launch in India in less than a month at a price point which would be “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

The service was relaunched in December with several updated terms and conditions including phone number verification, though there was no clarity around its launch in other markets. The service –it seems—has silently gone live in India today. It is accessible by swiping from the left under the profile tab. Click on it and you’re taken straight to a subscription window. We can confirm that it’s available on both Android, iOS, and web at the time of writing.

Twitter notes that paying customers will get: