Twitter Blue, Gray and Gold tick marks decoded: Everything you need to know about Elon Musk’s ‘verified’ accounts

Of many changes that Musk has made to Twitter since becoming its new CEO, the new range of check marks, subscriptions and badges have to be the most confusing of all.

Musk believes that Twitter is dying and only subscriptions revenue can help survive the upcoming economic slowdown in the US. This is the reason why he has been pushing new subscriptions like Twitter Blue or Blue for Business for the microblogging platform. But, while these changes may have helped Musk’s Twitter generate some revenue, it has surely left its users confused and wondering what these new check marks are.

Twitter last week launched its Blue tick service along with a couple of new check marks for the platform. The blue tick verification, which was previously given to only select personalities, has now been changed into a paid service clubbed under Twitter Blue premium subscription service. Not to confuse you more, here is our quick guide to help you understand what these new check marks are and how to get them.

Twitter Blue: Twitter Blue is a paid premium subscription offering that adds a blue checkmark to the profile along with benefits like early access to features like Edit Tweet. All the features will be immediately available to the subscriber upon subscribing except the blue check mark which will appear only when Twitter is done with the necessary verification.

Blue for Business: It is a new program launched by Twitter for businesses to help distinguish their brands and key staff on Twitter. This is also a paid business program that adds a square badge to the subscribed business accounts.

Blue check: Twitter Blue offers paid Blue tick of verification. These subscribers will get early access to select features, post better quality videos and also see less ads than the non-subscribers. Blue tick is for people.

Gold check: Twitter has replaced the official label with a gold check mark for verified business accounts. Gold check marks are for verified business accounts.

Gray check: This is to help distinguish government accounts from business and persons’ accounts. Gray check is a verification badge for government and multilateral accounts.

Square badge: This is part of the Blue for Business program. This is a small square badge with the company logo and will appear next to the names of some business users and their key employees.

