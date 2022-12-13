Twitter Blue, Gold, Automated account labels explained: What they mean, how to get them | Tech Tips

Twitter has now come with several badges which will help in differentiating between profiles. However, with so many coloured badges it can become very difficult to understand which one stands for what.



Well, worry not as we’ve got you covered with the help of an explainer; we’ll explain what each badge stands for and how you can get it.



Before beginning with it, let’s recall that Twitter until now has introduced the Twitter Blue badge, Twitter Gold badge and Twitter automated labels. Each badge signifies its own meaning.



Now for the badges, below are all the badges which have come out and how they work.



Twitter Blue badge: Twitter Blue badge is officially part of the Twitter Blue subscription. It is an optional checkmark which users can avail of by paying a specific amount of money every month.



All iOS users will get the Twitter Blue checkmark for $11 per month which in turn will grant them premium features like Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, Reader mode among others.



Keep in mind that users will only get the Twitter Blue badge on their profile once the account has been checked by the company for any spam, manipulation etc.



With the Twitter Blue badge on your profile, it will indicate that your profile is authentic and active. Traditionally, this feature was only available to known personalities, journalists, media organisations etc.



On the same, Elon Musk recently tweeted that it will soon be removing all the legacy blue checks.



In order to apply for the Twitter Blue badge, simply go to Twitter.com and select more > Twitter Blue> Subscribe.



If you haven’t already, you will be asked to verify your mobile number. Once this is done, you will be asked to confirm the subscription payment.



In order to subscribe from an iOS device, simply go to the profile menu> Twitter Blue and Subscribe.



Twitter Gold badge: If you remember, Twitter in the past gave out an ‘official’ label which some referred to as a grey badge to some known politicians, news outlets, and known companies. This also meant they could not apply for the blue badge.



Soon, with the launch of the Twitter Blue badge, the company’s staff product manager, Patrick Traughber confirmed that Twitter will be replacing the ‘official’ label with the gold checkmark for businesses.



After checking Twitter for the same, it was seen that the badge is live. Users will not be able to apply for this badge. Instead, the company will identify the profile’s status and appoint the gold checkmark.



Twitter automated account labels: These labels are for all those bots who perform programmed actions through the Twitter API. Some examples of these bots include those who will help in finding vaccine appointments and disaster early warning systems, as mentioned by Twitter on its FAQ page.



When a particular account displays an automated account label, this will show that the account is not run by humans.



This label will appear when the account accepts the invitation to Twitter’s test group. If the account doesn’t pass the test, the following label will appear under profile names and handles.

