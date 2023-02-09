Twitter Blue costs Rs 900 on mobile, but you can get it for as low as Rs 567 if you do this

Twitter Blue has officially arrived in India. The Elon Musk-owned microblogging company has started “selling” the verified blue tick to those who might want it in India, after a phase-wise limited rollout in the US, UK, and more that kicked off in November last year. Twitter Blue price in India is set at Rs 900 a month on mobile (Android/iOS) and Rs 650 a month on the web.

This means, Twitter Blue will cost you more money if you subscribe through the Twitter app. This is in line with global pricing. In the US, Twitter Blue is available for $11 on mobile.

If however you chose to subscribe through the web (desktop/mobile), Twitter Blue will cost you a bit less- Rs 650/month (in the US, Twitter charges $8 for this).

If you can commit for longer, which is to say that you are a hardcore user, Twitter is also happy to give you an annual plan for a lump sum amount of Rs 6,800. That’s about Rs 567 a month.

If you’re wondering why Twitter charges differently for mobile app and web browser sign-ups, it’s probably to circumvent Google and Apple’s cut for in-app purchases made through the Play Store and App Store, respectively.

Twitter Blue subscription tags along the once coveted blue tick verified badge, though you must know, that you “paid” money to get it, will be visible on it. (This is different from the official badges that Twitter offers to certain select individuals basis of their role and relevance in society.) The company however still reserves the rights to verify you through an interval approval process which requires a phone number as a basic pre-requisite. This was initiated after a string of dubious accounts started to creep up during the service’s first stint in November.

As for other perks, Twitter Blue paying customers will also get first dibs at priority in search, ability to post longer videos, and access to Twitter Blue Labs’ features like Tweet edits. (Users in the US can now also post longer tweets.)