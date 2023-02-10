Twitter Blue bug allows users to retain verification badge for free: Report

A day ago, Twitter users were seen reporting of a bug that prevented them from tweeting and now there is another bug that is affecting Twitter Blue subscribers. The popular microblogging platform seemingly has a bug in its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that was launched and then re-launched once again due to a surge in fake profiles on the microblogging platform, offers users exclusive features and perks, including the ability to edit tweets, post high quality long videos, long format tweets and more. One of the most sought-after benefits of Twitter Blue is the iconic verification badge, a blue check that appears next to a user’s name and indicates that they are a verified user on the platform.

However, it seems that some users have found a loophole in the system that allows them to retain their verification badge without actually paying for Twitter Blue. According to report by Gizmodo, some users have found out that they have a Blue verification badge next to their username even when they haven’t paid for it in a long time.

A Twitter user shared a video wherein user showed that despite them not being a Twitter Blue subscriber and asked by social media to subscribe for it, their account had a blue check. Hovering over it showed a pop up that read- “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue.”

“If you change your profile picture a week before your subscription is up, Twitter removes the check badge to ‘verify’ account details,” said the Twitter user. “When I did it, the verification process lasted past my subscription end date and when they were done ‘verifying’ I got the check back, lol.”

Another Twitter user also shared a similar story with the news website. “My subscription expired, and I decided not to renew it,” the Twitter user said. “When I logged on to Twitter the day after expiration, it was still there.”

Twitter has not yet commented on the situation, but it’s likely that they will address the issue in the near future. Meanwhile, users who have taken advantage of the bug get a chance to enjoy the verified status for free, while those still planning to pay for the verification badge could be mulling over the idea to pay for the service.

Twitter Blue this week made its debut in India. The service will charge Rs 900 a month for iOS and Android. For web users, it will be Rs 650 a month. The subscription alongside other benefits will provide verification check once the company is done reviewing the account.